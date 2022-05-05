Cortes (1-1) picked up the loss after he tossed four innings, surrendering two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The right-hander gave up a solo home run to Matt Chapman in the bottom of the second inning and then allowed another run on a Vladimir Guerrero RBI single in the following frame. The outing was his shortest of the season while the three strikeouts tied his lowest total of the year. Cortes now owns a 1.82 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 24.2 innings. He tentatively lines up to face the Blue Jays again next Wednesday.