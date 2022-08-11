Cortes allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out 10 across six innings Wednesday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

Cortes fell apart late in the start, as he began with 5.1 scoreless frames. Nevertheless, he struck out double-digit batters for the first time in 14 starts -- dating back to May 15 -- and also tallied his third quality start in his last five outings. Cortes has maintained an excellent 2.67 ERA and 125:29 K:BB across 118 innings for the season.