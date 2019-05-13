Cortes has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees put Miguel Andujar back on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder injury earlier Monday, so this is the corresponding roster move, per Lindsey Alder of The Athletic. Cortes has pitched in one big-league game this season, giving up four hits and three earned runs in a two-inning appearance.

