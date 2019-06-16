Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Records first career win
Cortes (1-0) earned the win Saturday versus the White Sox by allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out seven and walked none.
Cortes followed opener Chad Green and didn't allow an extra-base hit to the White Sox. The 24-year-old gave up three runs in each of his first two outings this season but has now fired 13 straight scoreless innings over his last four appearances.
