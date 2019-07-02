The Yankees recalled Cortes from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Cortes will be able to return to the big leagues just three days after being optioned since his promotion corresponds with first baseman Luke Voit's (abdomen) placement on the 10-day injured list. As was the case in his earlier stints with the Yankees, Cortes is expected to serve as a long man out of the bullpen. All but one of his nine appearances with the big club this season have consisted of multiple innings, with Cortes posting a 5.22 ERA and 31:6 K:BB across 29.1 frames.

More News
Our Latest Stories