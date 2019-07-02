Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Returns from minors
The Yankees recalled Cortes from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
Cortes will be able to return to the big leagues just three days after being optioned since his promotion corresponds with first baseman Luke Voit's (abdomen) placement on the 10-day injured list. As was the case in his earlier stints with the Yankees, Cortes is expected to serve as a long man out of the bullpen. All but one of his nine appearances with the big club this season have consisted of multiple innings, with Cortes posting a 5.22 ERA and 31:6 K:BB across 29.1 frames.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his big-league debut, but he's just the latest pitching prospect to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.