Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Returns to Yankees
Cortes was returned to the Yankees on Friday after being designated for assignment by the Orioles earlier this week, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Cortes was selected by the Orioles in the Rule 5 draft this offseason but is now returning to the Yankees organization. The 23-year-old gave up four runs on 10 hits and four walks over 4.2 innings with Baltimore, and is likely to be sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
