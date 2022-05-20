site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Scheduled start postponed
Cortes won't start Friday against the White Sox as planned, as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday. Cortes will start Saturday's game, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
