Cortes (shoulder) felt good during a bullpen session Friday and is slated to toss another one Monday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Cortes tossed 20 pitches, most of which were fastballs and cutters, in Friday's session, which was his first since he went on the injured list June 8. The veteran hurler is trying to work his way back from a left rotator cuff strain. If Cortes continues to progress well, he could return to the Yankees rotation during the second half of July.