Cortes has been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cortes has been tagged for 11 earned runs over his last 15.1 innings coming off Saturday's contest in London, where he got lit up for five earned in three innings, prompting the Yankees to send him back to the RailRiders after the game. Per Hoch, Chance Adams is with the club as an extra player and can be added to the roster before Sunday's game.

