Cortes did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks across 4.1 innings during a 9-8 win over Tampa Bay. He struck out three.

Cortes was sharp to start, allowing just one run through his first four innings, but he got into major trouble in the fifth and was charged with five runs in the frame, including a grand slam by Yandy Diaz. The left-hander was dominant in 2022, posting a 2.44 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 163:38 K:BB through 158.1 innings, but he's struggled to find any rhythm to begin 2023 and sports a 5.53 ERA over his first eight starts (42.1 innings).