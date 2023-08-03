Cortes (shoulder) is set to return to the Yankees' rotation Saturday against the Astros, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Cortes cut short his minor-league rehab assignment and will step in this weekend as a replacement for Domingo German, who is out for the remainder of the year as he undergoes treatment for alcohol abuse. Cortes is expected to be limited to around 60 pitches in his first start back against a tough Houston offense, but he lines up to face the Marlins more at full strength next time through. The 28-year-old left-hander has been sidelined since late May because of a shoulder strain.