Cortes (shoulder) said Wednesday that he's preparing to return to the Yankees' rotation this weekend against the Astros, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Cortes had been scheduled to make his third and final minor-league rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but he instead arrived in the Yankees' clubhouse ahead of their series finale against the Rays and seems to have completed his recovery from the rotator cuff strain that sent him to the injured list in late May. Luis Severino is currently listed as the Yankees' starter Friday versus Houston, but that could change given how badly he's struggled. Or maybe Cortes will piggyback with Domingo German on Saturday.