Cortes (shoulder) signed a one-year $4 million contract with the Yankees on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Cortes was limited to only 12 starts and 63.1 innings in 2023 due to a shoulder injury. Though he finished the year with a 4.97 ERA and 1.25 WHIP, he still maintained an impressive 17.7 K-BB% and should get better results in 2024 if he can stay healthy.