The Yankees plan to activate Cortes (groin) from the 15-day injured list to start Thursday's game against the Twins.

Cortes will be ready to rejoin the rotation after a near-minimum-length stay on the shelf following his placement on the IL on Aug. 25. Though he didn't make a rehab start while he was on the mend from the left groin strain, Cortes was able to complete a 45-pitch live batting practice session last weekend. Cortes could have some light workload restrictions Thursday as a result, so the Yankees may need Clarke Schmidt to piggyback him to some extent.