Cortes (5-1) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out seven across seven scoreless innings to earn the win in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Angels.

Cortes limited the typically powerful Angels lineup to one extra-base hit, and he has now allowed one or fewer earned runs in seven of his 10 starts on the season. Perhaps even more impressive has been Cortes' consistent ability to work deep into games, as he has completed seven or more innings in four of his last five outings. Cortes now owns a 1.50 ERA with a 68: 14 K:BB across 60 frames on the campaign.