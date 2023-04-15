Cortes gave up two earned runs on five hits and zero walks while striking out seven over seven innings against the Twins. He did not factor in the decision.

Cortes deserved the win, but Clay Holmes blew a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning with the top of Minnesota's lineup due up. This was Cortes' best and longest start of the season, but the first of three where he didn't get the win. He threw 93 pitches and appears to be in midseason form. Per usual, he leaned on his 87-mph cutter (43 percent usage), while getting four whiffs on nine swings against his offspeed pitches.