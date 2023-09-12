Cortes (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of waiver claim Luke Weaver. Cortes had already been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a left rotator cuff strain, although he is expected to resume throwing soon.
