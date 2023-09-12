Cortes (shoulder) was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of waiver claim Luke Weaver. Though Cortes is expected to resume throwing soon while he recovers from a left rotator cuff strain, the Yankees' decision to move him to the 60-day injured list officially ends his 2023 season. Cortes made just 12 starts for the Yankees, posting a 4.97 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 63.1 innings.