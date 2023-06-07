Cortes (shoulder) told reporters Tuesday that he will be shut down from throwing for 15 days, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Cortes will be placed on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his left shoulder after feeling something in his shoulder in a start against the Angels in which he threw 101 pitches. He received a cortisone shot in the shoulder Tuesday, and he'll be evaluated by the team after 10 days, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. The left-hander will likely need to throw several bullpens and make a rehab start or two before he's ready to return to the Yankees' rotation. That likely puts him out throughout the month of June with a chance to return to New York and the starting group in the early part of July at the earliest.