Cortes (shoulder) said Friday he will be shut down from throwing for about a month, kdfj reports.
Cortes was surprisingly placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a left rotator cuff strain. He missed all of June and July with a shoulder injury, so this is pretty ominous injury as it pertains to his availability over the rest of the regular season. Cortes could resume a throwing program in mid-September, but he would likely need at least one simulated game or rehab start before rejoining the big-league rotation. He struck out eight and allowed one hit and one walk over four innings in his Aug. 5 start against Houston.
