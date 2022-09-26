Cortes (11-4) earned the win during Sunday's 2-0 victory over Boston, allowing one hit while walking two and striking out five in six scoreless innings.

Cortes pitched the whole game as rain forced the contest to go final after six frames and only encountered trouble in the fourth -- when a two-out Rob Refsnyder double put runners on second and third -- but was able to strike out Triston Casas to end the inning. The 27-year-old's game score of 72 is his highest mark since May 26 as he's continued to pitch well but hasn't gone as deep into games, averaging just under 5.2 innings during 10 second-half starts. Cortes carries a 2.56 ERA and 0.97 WHIP into his next start, scheduled for next weekend against Baltimore.