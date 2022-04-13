Cortes didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jays, scattering three hits over 4.1 scoreless innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The lefty looked sharp in his first start of the season, tossing 46 of 72 pitches for strikes, but he didn't last long enough to get credit for the win despite leaving with a 3-0 lead. Cortes will look to last a little longer in his next outing, scheduled for Sunday in Baltimore.