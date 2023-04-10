Cortes (2-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five in the 5-3 victory over the Orioles.

Cortes impressed again, earning his second consecutive win to start the season. The left-hander was efficient, throwing 60 of 91 pitches for strikes, and wouldn't take any damage until he exited the game in the sixth inning. Cortes left two runners on before being relieved, and the Orioles would earn their first runs of the game following an Anthony Statander two-run double. The 28-year-old owns a 2.61 ERA and 8:2 K:BB through 10.1 innings and will look to stay in the win column in his next start, likely in the upcoming series with the Twins next week.