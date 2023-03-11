Cortes (hamstring) is tentatively scheduled for a live batting practice session Monday and a Grapefruit League appearance the following Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cortes has been dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain since early in camp. The given timeline would mean he'll be getting into game action just 11 days before the regular season begins, so it's possible he'll be on a pitch count for his first few outings of the year, but he should still be able to avoid the injured list if all goes well.