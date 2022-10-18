Cortes will start Tuesday's Game 5 of the ALDS against Cleveland, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
The Yankees will be able to deploy Cortes on three days rest after Game 5 was moved to Tuesday due to inclement weather. Jameson Taillon, who was slated to start Monday, figures to be available out of the bullpen if needed.
