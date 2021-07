Cortes will start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Michael King was an option to start Sunday's nightcap, but he pitched in relief during Saturday's loss. As a result, Cortes is on track to make his first start of the season. The southpaw has been dominant out of the bullpen since his contract was selected by the Yankees at the end of May, and he's posted a 1.02 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 17.2 innings across seven appearances.