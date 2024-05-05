Cortes did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over 6.1 innings against the Tigers. He struck out nine.

Cortes matched a season high with nine strikeouts as he allowed only four baserunners in the contest. Cortes shut out the Tigers through six but was pulled with one out in the seventh after allowing two base hits in the inning. Both runners eventually came around to score, tying the game and ending Cortes' bid to earn his second win. It was the fourth quality start in eight games for Cortes, who lowered his ERA to 3.72 with a 1.03 WHIP and 46 strikeouts through 48.1 innings. His next start is tentatively scheduled to take place next weekend when the Yankees travel to Tampa for a division showdown against the Rays.