Cortes tossed 3.2 innings against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision.

Starter Jameson Taillon managed to get only one out while allowing four runs before he was pulled from the contest, and Cortes was assigned the task of keeping the game from getting out of hand. He performed admirably, getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and allowing only one run to cross the plate in his 65-pitch outing. That helped New York mount a comeback, though the Phillies ultimately pulled out the win in the 10th frame. Cortes will likely be unavailable for a few days after the extended effort, but he has pitched well with a 1.93 ERA and 13:5 K:BB across 9.1 frames this season to justify his long-relief spot in the Yankees' bullpen.