Cortes did not factor into the decision against Detroit on Tuesday, pitching 2.1 innings and giving up four runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out two.

Cortes was used as the opening pitcher for the first time in his career and had a difficult time making the adjustment, allowing six singles and a walk while needing 46 pitches to get through 2.1 frames. The 24-year-old has not hurled a scoreless outing since Aug. 23, allowing 10 earned runs in 8.2 innings over his last five games.