Cortes (4-7) took the loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Cortes surrendered a two-run home run to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first inning and an RBI double to Alejandro Kirk in the fourth. He was pulled with one out in the fifth frame after putting runners on first and third but reliever Jake Cousins was able to escape the jam. Cortes had rattled off three consecutive quality starts entering Saturday, but this is also the second time in June the southpaw has been unable to complete five innings. On the season, the 29-year-old owns a 3.51 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 98:19 K:BB over 105 innings and lines up to face the Red Sox next week.