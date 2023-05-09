Cortes yielded two runs on six hits and two walks over five-plus innings during Monday's win over Oakland. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Cortes looked strong through five shutout frames, allowing four hits and a walk and never facing too much of a threat. He took the mound in the sixth and put three straight A's on base and was charged with two runs after leaving the game. Cortes has looked shaky recently; over his last four starts, he's registered a 6.53, raising his season mark to 4.74. His next outing is projected to be a home matchup against the Rays.