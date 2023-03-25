Cortes tossed four scoreless innings against St. Louis in a Grapefruit League game Thursday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out seven batters.

This was a far better outing for Cortes than his spring debut March 18, when he allowed five runs in 3.2 frames. The left-handed hurler worked his way up to 66 pitches (47 of which were strikes) in the outing Thursday after throwing 52 his previous time out. Cortes didn't participate in early Grapefruit League action due to a hamstring injury, but he appears to be back to full health and set to be in the rotation to begin the campaign. Though Cortes is by hierarchy the Yankees' No .3 hurler, he'll likely start New York's fifth game of the season in order to have a few extra days to ramp up.