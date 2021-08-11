Cortes (0-1) was tagged with the loss against Kansas City on Tuesday as a result of allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Cortes received another start due to the Yankees' depleted rotation, but he couldn't replicate the success that saw him allow only three earned runs over his previous 10 innings. The left-handed hurler was tormented by Salvador Perez, who slugged two home runs against him in the contest. Cortes did manage to take down a season-high 5.2 frames, but he also yielded season highs in hits (seven) and earned runs (four). It remains to be seen how long he'll remain in the rotation given the looming returns of Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery, both of whom remain on the COVID-19 injured list, but Cortes should get at least one more opportunity to start. He's in line to face the White Sox on the road this weekend.