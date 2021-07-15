Cortes has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Cortes was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, and general manager Brian Cashman revealed that the southpaw is one of at least three Yankees who have tested positive for the virus. He'll be away from the team for at least 10 days, but it's not yet clear whether his absence could extend beyond that.
