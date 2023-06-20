Cortes (shoulder) felt good after playing catch Sunday and is slated to stretch his throwing out to 75 feet Tuesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Cortes was given a recovery day Monday before continuing his flat-ground work Tuesday. He had been shut down for two weeks with a left rotator cuff strain but is now slowly ramping things back up. In all likelihood, Cortes won't be ready to return prior to the All-Star break.