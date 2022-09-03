Cortes (groin) threw live batting practice Saturday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Cortes threw a bullpen session Wednesday that apparently went well since he was able to face live hitters as expected Saturday. The southpaw has progressed quickly in his recovery and should be in the mix to rejoin the Yankees' starting rotation next week.
