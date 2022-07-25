Cortes (8-3) earned the win against the Orioles on Sunday, allowing no runs on six hits while striking out seven and walking none over six innings.

Cortes' command was impressive in Sunday's contest. The lefty threw 64 of 94 pitches for strikes in the game, tallying seven strikeouts and no walks. He was able to strand all of the Baltimore baserunners for his fifth game of the season without allowing an earned run. This was Cortes' first win since July 2, but his third quality start since then. It was also the fourth time since June 2 that he lasted at least six innings. Cortes will take a 2.48 ERA into his next appearance.