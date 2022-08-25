The Yankees are expected to place Cortes on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to a groin injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Reliever Greg Weissert will be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take over Cortes' spot on the 26-man active roster, but the Yankees could turn to multi-inning reliever Clarke Schmidt to step in as their fifth starter while Cortes is on the shelf. Based on Cortes' recent performances, it wasn't evident that he was pitching through any injury; he's generated a 2.55 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 38:9 K:BB in 42.1 innings over his last seven starts.