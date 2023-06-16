Cortes (shoulder) is scheduled to resume throwing Sunday, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Cortes can now begin the buildup process following a two-week shutdown period for a left rotator cuff strain. He'll start with flat-ground work before eventually advancing to the mound with the aim of returning to the Yankees' starting rotation sometime in July. He was placed on the injured list June 8.
