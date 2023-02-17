Cortes (hamstring) is slated to throw a bullpen session Friday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Cortes had to pull out of the World Baseball Classic because of a strained right hamstring, but he's feeling much better and should be ready in time for Opening Day, barring any setback. The left-hander put up a superb 2.44 ERA over 28 starts for the Yankees last season.
More News
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: On track for start of season•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Out of WBC due to hamstring injury•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Avoids arbitration•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Exits with left groin injury•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Starting Game 5 of ALDS•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Available out of bullpen for Game 5•