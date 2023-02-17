Cortes (hamstring) is slated to throw a bullpen session Friday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Cortes had to pull out of the World Baseball Classic because of a strained right hamstring, but he's feeling much better and should be ready in time for Opening Day, barring any setback. The left-hander put up a superb 2.44 ERA over 28 starts for the Yankees last season.

More News