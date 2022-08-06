Cortes allowed two runs on a hit and four walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Friday.

Cortes was nearly unhittable, but that may have been because he wasn't offering much worth swinging at. The southpaw threw just 48 of 83 pitches for strikes, with the only hit against him being a Yadier Molina RBI single in the second inning. Cortes has allowed 10 runs in 33 innings across his last six starts. For the season, he owns a 2.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 115:28 K:BB through 112 innings across 20 starts. He'll resume the hunt for his 10th win of the year next week in a projected start in Seattle.