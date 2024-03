Burdi has won a spot in the Yankees' Opening Day bullpen, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Burdi's career has been derailed by multiple arm surgeries, but he rediscovered his triple-digits fastball this spring on his way to a 2.45 ERA and 13:4 K:BB over 7.1 innings. The 31-year-old figures to be used in low-leverage spots initially but could work his way into more meaningful situations if he pitches well and stays healthy.