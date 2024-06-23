The Yankees transferred Burdi (hip) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Burdi's move to the 60-day IL makes room on the 40-man roster for J.D. Davis, whom the Yankees acquired from the Athletics on Sunday. The 31-year-old right-hander has been on the shelf since May 24 with right hip inflammation. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection for his hip earlier this month, but he hasn't been cleared to start throwing and will now remain out through the All-Star break. Burdi appeared in 12 games before landing on the IL, registering a 1.86 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 9.2 innings.