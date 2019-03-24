Green was returned to the Yankees on Sunday after clearing waivers.

Green landed with the Diamondbacks during the Rule 5 draft and posted a 2.70 ERA over 13.1 spring innings, but his 8:11 K:BB is the likely culprit for his return to the Yanks. The right-hander seems ticketed for Double-A Trenton after posting a 3.28 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 20 starts at High-A Tampa last season before a late-season promotion.

