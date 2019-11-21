Play

Yankees' Nick Nelson: Added to 40-man roster

Nelson was added to the Yankees' 40-man roster Wednesday.

Nelson split 2019 between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and the Yankees decided to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The 23-year-old had a 4.71 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB over 21 innings at Triple-A.

