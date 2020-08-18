Nelson was recalled by the Yankees on Tuesday.
Nelson made the first two appearances of his big-league career earlier in the year, allowing six earned runs in 4.2 innings of work. He'll presumably fill a low-leverage relief role during his time with the team.
