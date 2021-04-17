Nelson (0-2) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two in one inning as he was charged with the loss against the Rays on Friday.

Nelson made his first career start as the opener Friday, but the Rays got on the board with a walk and a pair of doubles to begin the game. The Yankees were unable to generate much run production offensively, resulting in Nelson's second loss in his first four appearances of the season. He's posted a 10.80 ERA and 10:3 K:BB in five innings this year.