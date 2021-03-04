Nelson is viewed by the Yankees as an option for both long and short relief, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. "I'm quite certain he can impact our bullpen in a short situation but also have the ability to give us innings as well," manager Aaron Boone stated Monday.

Nelson was primarily a starter in the minor leagues, but he came out of the bullpen for all 11 of his appearances with New York last season. The 25-year-old isn't seen as a contender for a starting role but has a shot to break camp as a member of the team's bullpen, which would offer the Yankees situational flexibility.