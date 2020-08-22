Nelson was mentioned by Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Saturday as a candidate to take James Paxton's (forearm) spot in the rotation, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees don't need to come to a decision on Paxton's replacement immediately with their weekend series against the Mets cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, but the southpaw is expected to be shelved for at least two weeks, so the team will eventually need to fill his spot. Nelson has come out of the bullpen for each of his three big-league appearances; however, he was developed as a starter in the minor leagues. The 24-year-old has spent much of the season at the team's alternate training site but impressed with a three-inning scoreless outing upon his return to the big-league club Tuesday.