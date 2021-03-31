Nelson will begin the campaign as a member of the Yankees' bullpen, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

This news comes as little surprise after Nelson put together a superb spring, posting a 10:1 K:BB across 10 innings and allowing only one run. The 25-year-old was primarily a starter in the minors and could fill a flexible role for New York. He often threw multiple relief innings during his debut big-league campaign in 2020, and he could work his way into high-leverage situations if he carries his Grapefruit League momentum into the regular season.